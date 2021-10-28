UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,486,210 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Intel worth $1,252,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 586,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

