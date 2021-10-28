UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57,644 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,134,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $456.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $430.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

