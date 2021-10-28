UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Facebook worth $3,998,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $314.64. The company had a trading volume of 758,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

