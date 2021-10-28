UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $918.03 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Lowe’s Companies worth $918,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $233.41. 92,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $234.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

