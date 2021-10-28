UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 528,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Applied Materials worth $1,001,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMS Capital LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 152.9% in the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 285,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 47,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.13. 206,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.