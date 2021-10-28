UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of McDonald’s worth $921,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.66.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $243.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.