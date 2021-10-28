UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,018,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.13. 27,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $492.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

