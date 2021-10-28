UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,123 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of Adobe worth $2,067,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,319 shares of company stock valued at $28,166,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $638.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,754. The company has a market capitalization of $304.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

