UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 267,963 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Walmart worth $857,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $414.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

