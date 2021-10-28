UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 620,907 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620,907 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of The Home Depot worth $1,689,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.61 and a 200-day moving average of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

