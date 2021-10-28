UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.