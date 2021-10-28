UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 31,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

