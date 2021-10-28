UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Puma has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

