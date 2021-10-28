UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 8514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Get UDR alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.