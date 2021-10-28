Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,603.54

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.54 ($34.02) and traded as high as GBX 3,242 ($42.36). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,240 ($42.33), with a volume of 166,546 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULE. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,740.63 ($35.81).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,217.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

