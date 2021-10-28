Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $172.42 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ultra has a total market cap of $172.42 million and $5.17 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,572.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.39 or 0.00958853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00267521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00231529 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

