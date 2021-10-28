Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

