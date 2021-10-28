UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

