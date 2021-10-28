Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Under Armour worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 44,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,294. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

