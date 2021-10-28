Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Boosted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises about 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.87% of Under Armour worth $84,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 105,047 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 160,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

