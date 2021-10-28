unFederalReserve Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.79 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. unFederalReserve has a total market capitalization of $59.23 million and $4.79 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

Buying and Selling unFederalReserve

