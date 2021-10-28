Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as high as C$18.70. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 169,841 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.23 million and a P/E ratio of -28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.47 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

