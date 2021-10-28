Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Reaches $52.53 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $52.53 million and $12.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $11.16 or 0.00018154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00427353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

