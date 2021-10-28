Unifty Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $816,510.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $816,510.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $25.30 or 0.00041190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

