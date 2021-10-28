Unistake Price Tops $0.0243 on Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $47,181.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00069732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00070607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.31 or 1.00404172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.89 or 0.06984554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,907,050 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.