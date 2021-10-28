United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($11.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,108. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.