United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 14,539,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.
UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
