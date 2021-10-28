United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 14,539,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

