United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of United Natural Foods worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UNFI stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

