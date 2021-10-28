United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $370.66

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $370.66 and last traded at $370.66, with a volume of 23329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.55.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.