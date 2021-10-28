United Services Automobile Association Acquires 107,153 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,153 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,647. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.