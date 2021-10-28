United Services Automobile Association Acquires 13,284 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

