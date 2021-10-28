United Services Automobile Association Acquires 31,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $66,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The company has a market capitalization of $393.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

