United Services Automobile Association Acquires 325,350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 269,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 72,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,619,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.