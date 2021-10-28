United Services Automobile Association Acquires 5,911 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 72.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 57.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.61. The company had a trading volume of 75,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,529. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

