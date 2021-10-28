United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $132.68. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

