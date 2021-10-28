United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $19,294,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.87. 29,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $415.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

