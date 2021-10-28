United Services Automobile Association Buys 60,338 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,338 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $55,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.82. 11,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,545. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

