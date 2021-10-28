United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,529,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $377,925,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

HYG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,432,822. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

