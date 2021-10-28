United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

