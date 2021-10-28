United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

UNP stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.90. 5,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

