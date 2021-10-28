United Services Automobile Association Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.