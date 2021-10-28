United Services Automobile Association Has $58.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,022. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

