United Services Automobile Association Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,472 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 450,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

