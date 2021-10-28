United Services Automobile Association Has $64.62 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,595 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 388,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

