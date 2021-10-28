United Services Automobile Association Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,427 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,037.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

