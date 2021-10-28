United Services Automobile Association Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 383.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,993 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

