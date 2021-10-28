United Services Automobile Association Invests $33.13 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 481,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,128,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $10,814,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,822,000 after purchasing an additional 536,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,156. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

