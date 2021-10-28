United Services Automobile Association Purchases 100,508 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 394.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

NYSE CP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 39,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

