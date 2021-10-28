United Services Automobile Association Purchases 9,295 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.87. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

