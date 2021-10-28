United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.